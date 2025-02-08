Mets' 2025 Payroll Hits $320M; Luxury Tax Penalty Climbs to $79M+
With Pete Alonso's two-year, $54 million deal agreed upon—$27 million of which will count toward 2025—the Mets' roster payroll has jumped to an impressive $320 million. Second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers' estimated $382 million, it solidifies the Mets as one of the MLB's highest-spending teams once again.
Breaking Down the Mets' 2025 Payroll
- Current payroll allotments: $301,950,000
- Arbitration salaries: $19 million
- CBT adjustments (including player benefits, minor league costs, etc.): $63 million
- Total Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) payroll: $320 million
The 2025 luxury tax threshold is $241 million, meaning the Mets are about $79 million over the limit and subject to financial penalties.
Luxury Tax Breakdown
As a team exceeding the highest penalty tier ($297 million), the Mets are subject to the humorously-coined [Steve] "Cohen Tax" surcharge of 110% on every dollar spent beyond that breakpoint.
- First-tier tax ($241M–$261M): 20% on $20M = $4M
- Second-tier tax ($261M–$281M): 32% on $20M = $6.4M
- Third-tier tax ($281M–$297M): 62.5% on $16M = $10M
- Final surcharge ($297M+): 110% on $23M = $25.3M
- Total luxury tax penalty: $79.7 million
For perspective, this tax bill alone exceeds the entire payrolls of the bottom six MLB teams: the Cleveland Guardians ($76.7 million), Tampa Bay Rays ($72.6 million), Pittsburgh Pirates ($69.9 million), Chicago White Sox ($61.2 million), Athletics ($54.1 million), and Miami Marlins ($43.6 million).
Mets' Top 5 Salaries for 2025
- Juan Soto – $51.88 million
- Francisco Lindor – $34.1 million
- Pete Alonso – $27 million
- Sean Manaea – $25 million
- Starling Marte - $20.75 million
These five players alone account for about $158 million, or 49% of the team's payroll.
With owner Steve Cohen's unwavering commitment to bringing a World Series championship to Queens, the Mets' financial strategy is not just an expensive mix but a calculated investment. The long-term/guaranteed anchors position the club for a significant principal return on investment, while the short-term pop with a bit of risk involved could be an additional exciting spark. The extensive depth is an insurance hedge on the 162-game grind, reinforcing the Mets' intelligent (and financially savvy) edge in a competitive National League.