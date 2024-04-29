Mets Ace Kodai Senga Faces Live Batters For First Time Since February
Help is on the way for the New York Mets' starting rotation.
On Monday at Citi Field, staff ace Kodai Senga faced live batters for the first time since spring training in February. Recovering from a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder, Senga faced hitters from the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones; he threw 21 pitches and reached mid-90s with his fastball velocity, a highly encouraging sign.
Senga, who is on the 60-day injured list, is eligible to be taken off the list on May 27. So far, he looks to be on pace to return by that date, although he said that he needs to face live hitters at least two more times before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment.
"As long as things keep going well, I think I'll be back right around [May 27]," Senga said through his interpreter.
Senga's progression back from injury is fantastic news for a Mets starting rotation that is gradually returning to full strength. Fellow starting pitchers Tylor Megill and David Peterson are in the middle of rehab assignments; Peterson began his assignment on Sunday with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, while Megill is scheduled to make his second rehab start on Thursday with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
As for the current state of the Mets' rotation, it consists of Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser, and Jose Butto. Houser has struggled immensely, while Quintana is coming off eight strong innings of one-run ball on Sunday; Severino, who has been holding his own with a 2.67 ERA, is starting the opening game of a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs in Flushing on Monday.
The Mets have a 14-13 record and have cooled off as of late, losing four of six in three-game sets against the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. The hope is that the team can keep its head above water before Senga comes back, and to go back on a hot streak once their ace is ready to take the hill.