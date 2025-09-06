Former Mets manager Davey Johnson passes away
Former New York Mets manager and World Series champion Davey Johnson has passed away at the age of 82, Jay Horwitz of the Mets' Public Relations department announced on Saturday.
Johnson managed the Mets from 1984 to 1990 and was, of course, best known as being the team's skipper when they defeated the Boston Red Sox in seven games during the 1986 World Series. Johnson also currently holds the highest all-time winning percentage of any Mets manager with a 595-417 record (.588).
During his seven-year tenure as manager, Johnson led the Mets to at least 90 wins during his first five seasons, including winning 108 games during their championship season in 1986. The Mets ultimately fired Johnson during the 1990 season after a 20-22 start. Johnson would end up being inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 2010, along with former general manager Frank Cashen and players Darryl Strawberry, and Dwight Gooden, whom he managed during his time as New York's skipper.
Before becoming a major league manager, Johnson also played 13 professional seasons for the Baltimore Orioles from 1965 to 1972, the Atlanta Braves from 1973 to 1975, the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan from 1975 to 1976, the Philadelphia Phillies from 1977 to 1978 and the Chicago Cubs during the 1978 season. He retired after the 1978 season.
Read More: Mets called top free agency destination for Japanese international ace
Johnson and the Orioles reached the World Series three times during his time there, winning in 1966 and in 1970. Notably, he made the final out during the 1969 World Series when they lost to the Mets.
Johnson would end up sticking around baseball after his playing days were over. Aside from managing the Mets, he also managed the Cincinnati Reds from 1993 to 1995, during which time he won two division titles. Johnson then returned to Baltimore to manage the Orioles during the 1996 and 1997 seasons; he took them to the ALCS in both seasons, but fell to the New York Yankees in 1996 and the Cleveland Indians in 1997.
He also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1999 to 2000 and after a decade away from managing in the big leagues, Johnson's final run as a major league manager came with the Washington Nationals, managing them from 2011 to 2013. After just one playoff berth with the Nationals during his tenure, he retired from managing after the 2013 season.
Johnson concluded his incredible 30-year career as a manager by totaling 1,372 wins. He also served as manager for Team USA at the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2009 World Baseball Classic.