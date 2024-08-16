Mets Among 'Early Favorites' to Swipe Superstar From Cross-Town Rival
The New York Mets are expected to go back to their big spending ways in the offseason after taking a year hiatus from shopping in the gourmet section.
This strategy comes with perfect timing as New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season concludes.
While it's hard to envision the Yankees letting Soto walk, the Mets currently hold the second best odds to land Soto at 5-1 and are among the "early favorites," as reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
As Heyman wrote:
"Steve Cohen provides their edge, and they’ve strategized to clear payroll via expiring contracts. But they might need to significantly outbid their crosstown rival."
So before Mets fans get overly excited, they would likely have to offer a much higher deal to lure Soto away from the Bronx. The Yankees also hold the best odds to retain their 25-year-old generational talent at even money.
In addition to the Mets and Yankees, the next eight teams, according to Heyman's list, with the best odds to sign Soto include the following:
Los Angeles Dodgers: 15-1
San Francisco Giants: 20-1
Toronto Blue Jays: 25-1
Philadelphia Phillies: 30-1
Boston Red Sox: 35-1
Chicago Cubs: 40-1
Washington Nationals: 50-1
San Diego Padres: 100-1
Beyond these 10 teams, the article also included a mystery team section, which holds 17-1 odds to bring in Soto.
The Mets also have franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso, who is set to hit the free agent market this winter as well. Time will tell whether billionaire owner Steve Cohen chooses between Alonso and Soto, or decides to splurge on both sluggers, which would be costly.
For now, the Mets appear to have the best shot out of any team that's not the Yankees.