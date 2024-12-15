Mets Among Teams to Inquire About Luis Castillo
The New York Mets already made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason by signing superstar Juan Soto.
However, that doesn't mean the Mets are resting on their laurels. They're still seeking ways to increase their roster for next season; especially their starting rotation, as they lost their three most reliable starting pitchers from 2024 to free agency.
And according to a December 14 article from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, New York is showing interest in trading for Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo.
"The Seattle Mariners’ position on trading right-hander Luis Castillo is simple, according to sources briefed on their discussions: We’ll do it, but only if the return makes the team better," Rosenthal wrote.
"That’s a high bar when discussing a pitcher of Castillo’s caliber, but the Mariners are not interested in simply dumping his contract with the goal of applying the savings elsewhere. Castillo’s full no-trade clause further complicates matters, enabling him to effectively pick his next team."
Rosenthal then continued saying, "Dylan Cease ranks first in the majors with 130 starts the past four seasons. Castillo is tied for 11th with 121. His durability and 3.56 career ERA are two reasons why the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets are among the teams to at least inquire on him, according to league sources and reports."
Castillo produced a 11-12 record with a 3.64 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 176.1 innings pitched in 2024.
Pairing Castillo with Kodai Senga at the top of the Mets' rotation would make them even more of a World Series contender next season.