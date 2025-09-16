Mets' biggest offseason decision regards one of their top sluggers
It has been a disastrous stretch of late once again for the New York Mets, who have seen the Philadelphia Phillies capture the National League East, while they struggle to hold on to the final Wild Card spot.
Despite being right in the mix for the NL East for most of the season, the Mets are now fighting for their playoff lives with two weeks left in the year. For an extended period of time, New York hasn't been a good team, and their struggles have sent them spiraling toward the .500 mark.
With some tough series coming up against both the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs, the Mets need to find a way to win some games if they are going to make the postseason. The final spot for the NL Wild Card is now seemingly wide open, and New York is limping toward the finish line.
Read More: Mets should weigh a core shakeup after trying 2025 season
While the team is still focused on making the playoffs, they will also have some major looming decisions to make this offseason. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest offseason decision for the Mets being the contract situation of their star first baseman, Pete Alonso.
Will New York Re-Sign Alonso?
The contract situation surrounding Alonso last winter was a very fascinating one. While he was coming off a down season in 2024, he had been one of the best power hitters in baseball since he was called up.
Both the Mets and Alonso eventually came to an agreement on what was essentially a one-year deal, with the star slugger betting on himself a bit. The talented first baseman will certainly be opting out of his deal to test free agency once again, and he will be doing so after having a really strong year.
So far in 2025, Alonso has slashed .266/.342/.510 with 34 home runs and 117 RBI. Even though he hasn't been as dominant since the beginning of the year, it's hard to imagine where the team would be if not for him in the middle of the lineup this campaign, and retaining him should be a top priority.
However, while Alonso has seemingly wanted to stay with the Mets, the feeling hasn’t always felt mutual at times since last winter. With a great season under his belt in 2025, he is likely going to be receiving some big contract offers, likely for five years. It will be interesting to see if New York is willing to invest heavily in him, because it didn’t seem like they wanted to last offseason.