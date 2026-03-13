Insider Makes Bold Juan Soto Prediction

The New York Mets' 15-year, $765 investment in star slugger Juan Soto two offseasons ago (which is still the biggest contract in sports history) showed just how high the franchise is on this star player carrying the team for the next decade-plus.

Despite the slow start that Soto had out of the gates last year, he caught fire and was arguably baseball's best hitter from June through the end of the 2025 campaign. He finished with a .263 average, a .921 OPS, a whopping 43 home runs, and 38 stolen bases. These home runs and stolen bases stats were the most Soto has ever produced in a single season, which shows that he can thrive at Citi Field.

Soto has gone on the record saying that his stolen base career-high was largely owed to Mets first base coach Antoan Richardson, who caught Soto the art of stealing bases. While those lessons have hopefully stuck, the fact that Richardson is no longer part of the Mets' organization likely means Soto's stolen bases will decline in 2026.

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) steals second base | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Therefore, perhaps the more interesting question is whether Soto can beat the 43 home runs he hit last season. He has now produced two straight 40-home run campaigns after never reaching that mark before being traded to the Yankees in December of 2023.

ESPN's Jeff Passan Makes Strong Juan Soto Prediction

ESPN insider Jeff Passan is clearly expecting big things from Soto, which was made clear by a prediction he made in a March 13 article.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Juan Soto hits 50 home runs," Passan wrote. He also added, "It's easy to forget Soto is still young, still evolving, still figuring out the full extent of his baseball-playing powers. His greatness, at this point, is indisputable. Just how great Soto can be, and where his ample set of tools takes him, is for him to answer."

Free at ESPN: My ultimate season preview. All 30 teams. All kinds of information. If you want to know where every team stands going into 2026, your one-stop shop is here: https://t.co/Z3Adb1f21t — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 13, 2026

The thought of Soto eclipsing 50 home runs is staggering. And it might be much-needed for New York, given that slugger Pete Alonso is now playing for the Baltimore Orioles. While the Mets' front office atoned for this by signing several quality bats, none of them have the same power as Alonso (or Soto, for that matter).

Soto is eventually destined to become a DH and might turn into more of a power-centric hitter as he gets into the second half of his contract. Maybe that will start with him hitting 50 home runs in 2026.

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