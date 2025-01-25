Mets’ Brandon Nimmo Expects to Be Ready by Opening Day Coming Off Foot Injury
Back in October, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was seen limping during their 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. Afterward, he revealed that he had been battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot since May—an injury he believed was aggravated during Game 3 of the NLDS.
Despite struggling with pain so intense that it made even getting out of bed a challenge, Nimmo remained on the field for most of the postseason, staying in the starting lineup throughout the NLCS. Now, just a few weeks before spring training, the lefty-hitting outfielder appeared at Saturday’s Amazin’ Day Mets fan fest at Citi Field, offering an update on his health as he heads into the 2025 season.
“I fully plan to be [ready by Opening Day],” Nimmo said. “It’s responding well. I’m having good workouts, and I’m hitting on it, and I’m not getting any issues from it, so now it’s just adding in the running.”
Nimmo, who will turn 32 in March, is entering the third year of the eight-year, $162 million contract he signed in December 2022. He posted a 2.2 bWAR in 2024, hitting .224/.327/.399 (.727 OPS) with 23 home runs in 151 games, while setting career highs in RBI (90) and stolen bases (15).
Before the All-Star break, Nimmo hit .248/.361/.454 (.815 OPS) with 16 home runs, 18 doubles, 63 RBI, and 59 runs in 399 plate appearances. His most productive stretch came from June 14 to July 14, when he slashed .321/.410/.642 (1.052 OPS), hitting nine home runs, driving in 31, collecting seven doubles, and scoring 26 runs.
However, after the Midsummer Classic, Nimmo struggled, hitting .190/.277/.319 (.596 OPS) with just seven home runs, 27 RBI, seven doubles, and 29 runs in 264 plate appearances. In the postseason, he went 11-for-50 (.220) with one home run, six RBI, seven runs, and no stolen base attempts.
Defensively, Nimmo moved from center field to left field in 2024, a transition driven both by his declining sprint speed and the addition of Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader. Although Bader is now a free agent and unlikely to return, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns expects Nimmo to remain in left field in 2025.
While position changes can be challenging, especially after nearly a decade as the primary center fielder, Nimmo adjusted well to the new role. The Wyoming native produced one defensive run saved and posted a .990 fielding percentage over 1,109 innings in left. By comparison, he posted -4 defensive runs saved over 144 innings in center field last year.
In addition to adding superstar Juan Soto to play right field this offseason, the Mets also brought in center fielder Jose Siri, who ranks in the 99th percentile for both Outs Above Average (OAA) and sprint speed, according to Statcast. With Siri and Tyrone Taylor both on the roster, Nimmo likely will not be called upon to play center field much in 2025, unless injuries arise.