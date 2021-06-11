Mets' Brandon Nimmo Has Small Ligament Tear Near Index Finger

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo received a second opinion from a hand surgeon and learned he does not have a nerve issue, but a small ligament tear near the base of his left index finger. Find out what this means for Nimmo and the Mets.

After receiving a second opinion from an Ohio-based hand surgeon, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo discovered he does not have a nerve issue, but is dealing with a small ligament tear near the base of his left index finger, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

According to DiComo, this slight tear is expected to heal on its own, and Nimmo is hoping to restart a rehab assignment as early as next week.

On Sunday, manager Luis Rojas said Nimmo was close to doing some soft toss, but was only taking dry hacks up to that point, not swinging with a bat.

Nimmo has been out since May 1, and was originally diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left pointer finger, before the team medical staff later deemed it as a nerve issue.

But after seeking outside help, Nimmo discovered he is instead dealing with a small ligament tear.

While this diagnosis sounds concerning, the good news is that we could see Nimmo playing in rehab games in the next week or so.