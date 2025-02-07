Mets' Brandon Nimmo Makes His Opinion of Pete Alonso Reunion Extremely Clear
New York Mets fans had one of their biggest offseason wishes granted on February 5, when it was announced that slugger Pete Alonso re-signed with the team on a two-year, $54 million contract that includes a player opt-out after the first season.
Alonso leading the National League in home runs (226) since making his MLB debut back in 2019 is proof enough of the Polar Bear's impact on the field. But what can't be quantified is how important Alonso is in the Mets' clubhouse, where all indications are that he's beloved and a core part of the team's camaraderie.
Another core part of New York's camaraderie is outfielder Brandon Nimmo. And when speaking with the media on February 7, Nimmo conveyed his feelings on Alonso being his teammate once again.
"So excited," Nimmo said about having Alonso back on the Mets, per an X post from SNY. "Obviously, I've loved competing with Pete, and [have] been with him so many years now. To bring him back and make him a part of this team, I think is amazing.
"I'm so excited to have him in our lineup, it looks great on paper," Nimmo continued. "And so now it's just getting down to the business of it and getting to work in spring training. But I'm excited to see him in a few days, and just excited that we brought hm back.
It was good that Alonso made his decision when he did, given that the Mets' first full-squad spring workout takes place on February 17.