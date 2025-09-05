Mets called top free agency destination for Japanese international ace

A 2-hit shutout for Tatsuya Imai…just one pitch shy of a Maddux!



9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, 100 P, 18 Whiffs



Fastball topped at 99 mph and he threw the new sinker 19 times 👀



ERA back down to 1.50 🦁pic.twitter.com/NzfDl6iCQt