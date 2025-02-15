Mets' Carlos Mendoza gives feedback on Kodai Senga's live BP
The New York Mets' success in the 2024 season is made even more impressive when one remembers that it was essentially a lost season for their ace.
After finishing as the runner-up for the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Award due to the 12-7 record, 2.98 ERA, and 202 strikeouts Senga amassed in 166.1 innings pitched, he suffered a strained posterior capsule in his right shoulder early in on 2024 spring training, which made it so he didn't debut for New York until July 26.
Then Senga strained his calf in that midsummer start against the Braves, which cost him the rest of the regular season. While the 32-year-old Japanese hurler could return in the playoffs, he was limited to only a few innings at a time.
Read More: Mets' Edwin Díaz makes assertion about 2026 opt-out opportunity
This is why expectations are high for Senga to rebound in 2025. And if his start to spring training is any indication, Mets fans have a reason to be optimistic.
Senga threw a live BP session on February 15. And after it ended, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza discussed what he saw.
"I saw a smile on his face, so that's a good sign," Mendoza said, per an X post from SNY. "It was good. The fact that he was facing hitters this early in camp, that's a good sign.
"And he was just effortless," Mendoza added. "I was asking for the velo[city], and man, with the way the ball was coming out, using all of his pitches already, the delivery, everything. He looked good."
According to an X post from MLB.com's Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, Senga was hitting 96 MPH today.
This has got to be music to Mets fans' ears. Now the hope is that Senga can keep this rolling — while remaining healthy — up until Opening Day.