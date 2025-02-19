Mets’ Carlos Mendoza gives promising detail on Clay Holmes’ buildup as starter
The New York Mets are just days away from kicking off Grapefruit League play. Now, it is no longer a mystery who will throw the first pitch against the Houston Astros in Saturday’s spring training opener.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced Wednesday that right-hander Clay Holmes will get the start in their first game at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. The plan is for Holmes to throw around 40-45 pitches—an amount he reached just once in 2024 (45 vs. Texas on Aug. 11).
Holmes, who turns 32 on Opening Day, joined the Mets this offseason on a three-year, $38 million deal (with an opt-out after 2026). After six years as a reliever, the former New York Yankees pitcher moved across town with the intention of becoming a starter again.
Drafted as a starter by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, Holmes developed in that role from rookie ball to the majors. He made 114 starts in the minors and four additional big-league starts with the Pirates as a rookie in 2018 before shifting to the bullpen full-time.
His breakout came after being traded to the Yankees in July 2021. In three and a half seasons in the Bronx, the 6-foot-5 righty posted a 2.69 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, recording 74 saves and earning two All-Star nods. However, he lost the closer role in August 2024 and finished that season with an MLB-high 13 blown saves.
While the Mets’ decision to add Holmes to their rotation drew mixed reviews early, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Holmes also received interest as a starter from the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. He was even offered more money by teams looking to add him to their bullpen but chose the opportunity with the Mets. Holmes's combination of a strong pitch arsenal and high durability resulted in many clubs looking at him as a potential starter.
Early returns have been encouraging; Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns recently told MLB Network that Holmes looked “really good” in his first live session on the mound. In addition to showcasing his signature sinker and slider/sweeper, Holmes generated several swings and misses with his newly developed "kick change," a pitch Stearns believes could be a significant weapon.
The “kick change” is an evolved version of the traditional changeup, developed at the Tread Athletics pitching lab. It features added horizontal movement and greater depth than a standard changeup, running between 86 and 88 mph—10 mph slower than his sinker—which could help neutralize left-handed hitters.
Holmes notably stretched out to three innings during his first live batting practice session on Feb. 12. While pitchers typically have a competitive advantage over hitters at the beginning of spring training due to their earlier arrival, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo noted that Holmes’ early workload puts him ahead of schedule compared to most pitchers at this stage.
To reach his personal goal of 160 innings in 2025, Holmes will need to exceed anything he has done in previous seasons. He crossed the 100-inning threshold only three times in the minors, including a career-high 136.1 innings at Double-A in 2016, and has reached 70 innings only once at the major-league level (that being in 2021, when he pitched exactly 70 frames).