Mets' Christian Scott has resumed throwing after undergoing Tommy John surgery
After having his rookie season cut short last season, New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott has begun a major milestone in his attempt to return to the pitcher's mound.
According to Tim Healey of Newsday, Scott has resumed throwing for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. The young right-hander is looking to make his anticipated return to the Mets' rotation after suffering a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, which ended his 2024 campaign.
Scott was drafted by the Mets in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft and made a great first impression in his major league debut last season. In his first career start against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, the 25-year-old gave up one earned run over 6.2 innings, giving up just five hits and two walks while striking out six in a no-decision effort.
Read More: Young New York Mets pitcher has new focus during Tommy John rehab
However, after looking like a potential top starter for New York's rotation with a 3.90 ERA over his first five big league starts, Scott soon saw his success and velocity take a major step back. Across his next four starts, he had a 5.49 ERA.
In what ended up being his final start of his rookie season against the Miami Marlins on July 21, Scott gave up three runs on seven hits, including a home run, in just four innings of work. The righty hurler admitted before that outing against Miami that he felt his elbow was aching; that discomfort soon proved to be something more severe.
After the Mets placed Scott on the 15-day injured list on July 23 with the aforementioned sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow, he later underwent Tommy John surgery on September 18 and an internal brace procedure, forcing him to miss all of 2025.
With Scott now set to begin throwing for the first time since his procedure, the Mets are hoping for a swift and timely recovery and that he will become a major factor in their rotation in 2026 and beyond. In nine career starts, Scott has an 0-3 record with a 4.56 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 12 walks and a 1.20 WHIP across 47.1 innings.