Mets' Christian Scott Shares When He Will Begin Throwing Amid Tommy John Rehab
New York Mets right-hander Christian Scott is expected to miss the entire 2025 season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, but his recovery appears to be progressing on schedule.
Scott, 25, was diagnosed with a UCL sprain in late July 2024. Initially, he chose rest and rehab over surgery. He resumed throwing in August, aiming for a late-season return, but those plans were ultimately cut short.
In September, Klutch Sports agent Nate Heisler announced that Scott would undergo Tommy John surgery in combination with an internal brace procedure. Recovery from this hybrid surgery typically takes 12-18 months, meaning Scott is not expected to return to game action until 2026.
Scott was present at the Mets’ spring training facility on Wednesday and offered an update on his rehab progress.
“I’m feeling really good. I feel like my arm’s in a good spot,” Scott said. He added that he has increased his weight training throughout the offseason and plans to begin throwing again in about a month.
The breakout 6-foot-4 right-hander soared from unranked on the Mets' 2023 Top 30 prospects list to No. 5 heading into the 2024 season. He made his MLB debut on May 4, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Scott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31 before rejoining the rotation on July 3. In nine big league starts, he posted a 0-3 record with a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, a 19.8% strikeout rate, and a 6.1% walk rate across 47.1 innings.
At Triple-A, Scott was dominant, posting a 2.76 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and an 11.7 K/9 rate over 42.1 innings. The 2021 fifth-round pick was on the verge of graduating from prospect status when his injury occurred. His pitch mix includes a 94-mph fastball, a sweeper, a hard slider, and a splitter.
Even if Scott had opted for surgery sooner, he likely still would have missed most, if not all, of 2025. Since his injury occurred while he was in the majors, Scott will continue to accrue service time during the 2025 season while on the 60-day injured list. He remains under team control through at least 2030.
With Scott unavailable to provide major league innings this season, the Mets will rely on a number of starters in his absence. In addition to returning starters Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Paul Blackburn, New York signed free agents like Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning to bolster the rotation.
The Mets also have swingmen Tylor Megill and José Butto, who can either start or work out of the bullpen, depending on need.