Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Has Showed This Promising Sign Since Returning From IL
All signs are pointing towards a return to dominant form.
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz notched his first save since May 6 on Friday night in a tight 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. But that wasn't the best part about his latest outing.
Diaz's most impressive accomplishment since rejoining the big-league club is that he has hit 100 mph on the radar gun for the first time all season. This is the Diaz that the Mets are used to seeing, and a version they have not received since he came back after missing all of the 2023 season due to major right knee surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon.
As SNY baseball insider Andy Martino recently reported, a rival talent evaluator believes Diaz has been throwing all arm, and not trusting the lower half of his body as a result of what he went through last year via a serious knee injury to his driving leg.
But Diaz told Martino that his knee has felt 100 percent, and the righty points to missing an entire season and his quick ramp up in Spring Training as potential reasons for his shoulder issue.
Regardless, Diaz looks back to his old self, and the proof is also in his 91 mph slider, which has looked sharp with more command as of late. Friday was Diaz's second appearance since returning from the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement. He has tossed two scoreless innings during this span.
The Mets have won 7 of their last 9 games, and 9 of their last 13 games. They are now 31-37 on the season, and three games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. However, they currently trail seven other teams for this playoff spot.
The club has some momentum now with Diaz and catcher Francisco Alvarez back healthy. The team is playing much better in the past two weeks, and similar to Diaz, Alvarez provides a major impact to the pitching staff as well with his ability to call a game and frame pitches behind the plate.