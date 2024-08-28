Mets Could Be In Mix For For 'Most Interesting Free Agent' This Winter
It's certainly going to be an interesting winter for the New York Mets.
New York is in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot right now but should be even better in 2025. The Mets have a 69-63 record right now but they will have the means to heavily spend this upcoming offseason and could bring in a star or two.
The most talked about free agent target for New York over the last few months already has been New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. There are other players who can help. though, and the Mets likely will land a star.
One player who the Mets have been linked to as well is Atlanta Braves star pitcher Max Fried, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Max Fried is going to be one of the most interesting free agents this offseason because he's probably a better pitcher when healthy than Aaron Nola, who returned to the Philadelphia Phillies on a seven-year, $172 million deal after testing free agency last offseason," Kelly said. "At the same time, Fried is 50-22 with a 2.85 ERA, two All-Star Game appearances, three Gold Glove Awards, and a runner-up finish in NL Cy Young Award voting (2022) on his resume.
"Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has let most star players who look to maximize their value in free agency—Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and Swanson—depart. Fried could be next if he doesn't want to take a hometown discount. Among the teams that could make sense as suitors are the Yankees, (Baltimore Orioles), (Houston Astros), (Chicago Cubs), Mets, and (Los Angeles Dodgers)."
New York will be looking to spend and Fried could be worth a deal.
