Where things stand between Mets and Tatsuya Imai, per insider

There appears to be a lot of pressure on the New York Mets to improve their starting rotation right now.

Frankly, there's pressure on David Stearns and the rest of New York's front office to make any considerable splash in free agency or via a trade, given how their offseason has gone to this point. But regardless of whether Stearns is feeling this pressure, it's clear that he prefers to stay patient and see how the market develops before making a move on one of the top starting pitchers available.

Read more: Mets competing with NL rival to be Tarik Skubal's top landing spot

As it currently stands, the top tier of free agent starters is Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Zac Gallen, and Tatsuya Imai. New York has been connected to all four at some point, but it seems most likely that Imai will be the next to sign, given that his posting window ends on January 2. Therefore, if the Mets want the Japanese hurler to come to Queens, then they need to act fast.

May 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets logo on the sleeve of J.D. Martinez during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Insider offers honest update on Mets' Tatsuya Imai interest

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman got honest about where the Mets stand regarding Tatsuya Imai in a December 29 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Mets, Imai? That is a team that I think was connected to Imai, so not gonna rule that out. Certainly a possibility. They like young guys, he's 27, maybe that's the guy for the Mets," Heyman said.

He later added, "The Mets, they've been connected to Imai, as well. Interesting guy, 27 years old, he's got a 2.20 ERA over the last six years. Outstanding right-handed with a great slider. I think teams look at him as a number-two or number-three type starter. Not gonna cost any free agent compensation, no qualifying offer. Only 27, so I can't imagine he's doing poorly.

"I think he is talking to a lot of teams, and I think he should have a pretty good deal," Heyman continued. "Mets connected as well. It would be interesting to see the Mets get him, because they haven't been connected that much."

It doesn't sound like the Mets are likely to land Imai at this point. Then again, it seems that the door is open for some team to come in and make Imai an offer he can't refuse (if only because he's running out of time before his posting window closes), so New York's interest could change very quickly.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles