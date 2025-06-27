Mets could have tough Edwin Diaz decision in offseason
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has spent the 2025 season reminding the baseball world why he has been considered one of the sport's best relievers over the past decade.
Diaz currently has a 3-0 record with a 1.99 ERA, 16 saves, and 46 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31.2 innings pitched) this season. In his past 15 outings, Diaz has a minuscule 0.61 ERA with 7 saves. While the Mets' bullpen has been struggling of late, he has been a consistently elite anchor that has allowed for a lot of stress-free endings to games.
Diaz has been with the Mets since 2019. And while his contract technically goes through the 2028 season, many don't know that Diaz (just like his slugger teammate Pete Alonso) has a player opt-out after this year ends.
If Diaz does elect to opt out after the 2025 campaign, he would be leaving two years and $37 million with New York on the table. The Mets also have a club option on him for 2028 that's worth $17.25 million.
Read more: ESPN sees elite outfielder as top trade fit for Mets
A quick glance at last season's free agent closer market shows why Diaz is likely to opt out. Tanner Scott, who was one of baseball's best closers last year, signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Given Diaz's staying power as an elite force at the end of the bullpen, he can surely expect to command just as much (if not more) than that amount, given that he and Scott are close in age.
If (and when) Diaz does opt out, the Mets have a tough decision on whether they will try to re-sign him. Since Diaz is still just 31 years old, one would imagine he still has a lot of great baseball ahead of him. But that could also be allocated to other high-level relievers.
Time will tell what Diaz decides to do and how the Mets will respond. But the bottom line is that New York's bullpen will look vastly different without Diaz holding down the ninth last season.