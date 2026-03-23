Insider Gives Update on Mets-Nolan McLean Contract Extension Talks

It would appear that the New York Mets have struck gold in Nolan McLean.

While there has been a lot of hype around McLean ever since the Mets selected him in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft, nobody could have imagined how great McLean would be once he made it to the big leagues.

The 24-year-old produced a 5-1 record with a staggering 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched in 2025. While this wasn't enough to propel the Mets into the postseason, it turned McLean into one of the most compelling players to watch in 2026.

While he struggled somewhat pitching for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, everything that his peers and coaches have said about him served as further proof that New York has their ace of the future. Now the question becomes just how long he'll be in New York for.

New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The good news for Mets fans is that McLean is under team control through the 2031 season, which means that he'll be sure to stay in New York for the next five years, at least. But now might be a good time to try and nail down a contract extension before his stock skyrockets.

Insider Gets Honest About Mets' Contract Extension Talks With Nolan McLean

In a March 19 article, Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote about whether 12 MLB stars are in talks about having their contracts extended by their current club. Both Freddy Peralta and McLean were among the players Heyman mentioned, and he said something interesting about McLean.

Heyman noted that he doesn't believe there have been "any serious long-term talks yet" between the two sides about a contract extension. He also said that he thinks the Mets trying to do this would make sense, given what McLean has displayed both on and off the field.

https://t.co/pbgFufZiMI Extension talk updates: Peralta/Mets not close yet, Kurtz offered about $130M (but deal seems unlikely now), Griffin, 19, offered biggest deal ever for no MLB service time, $100M-plus and that one might have a chance, maybe! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 20, 2026

McLean has certainly made a strong impression across the entire league and would appear poised to command a ton of money in free agency if he were to make it there, especially because he would be in his prime at around 2031.

Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns surely knows this and will do everything he can to make it so McLean doesn't test the free agency waters. In the meantime, both sides are focused on succeeding in 2026.

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