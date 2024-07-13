Mets Could Receive Bullpen Help From Electric Top Prospect
Brandon Sproat has burst onto the professional baseball scene and has quickly become one of the New York Mets’ best prospects.
Sproat is a former Florida Gator standout who the Mets selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Mets actually selected Sproat the year before as well in the third-round of the 2022 MLB Draft, but the righty chose to go back to Florida for another season.
Despite being less than a year into his minor league career, Sproat is already pitching for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. And after amassing a sterling 6-1 record with a 1.71 ERA in 14 minor league starts this year, the young impressive hurler earned himself a spot in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.
In one inning in the Futures Game, which took place today (Saturday, July 13), Sproat looked sharp in a clean, hitless inning on 12 pitches. He issued no walks and hit 99.2 mph, according to Newsday's Dave Lennon.
But the bigger news came out of when Sproat spoke with the media before the game. He was asked whether he’d be comfortable coming out of the bullpen to help the Mets this season, and was all for it.
"Yeah, of course,” per SNY.
"Whatever chance I can get to get to the big leagues as quick as possible, whether that's starting or relieving, I'm definitely not gonna complain about it,” he added.
While it might sound far-fetched that a player with less than one year of professional baseball experience could make a difference during New York’s playoff push, Sproat is used to the spotlight.
He started for Florida in the 2023 NCAA College World Series Final. And although the game didn’t go his way, he threw a 101 mph fastball at one point.
That velocity will certainly play for the Mets.
While Sproat’s fastball typically sits between 96-98 mph, he'd likely be able to ramp it up during a relief opportunity.
Sproat is currently the No. 6 overall prospect in the Mets’ organization, and the second-ranked pitcher after Christian Scott.
Regardless of whether it comes this season, Mets fans will see Sproat’s electric fastball at Citi Field soon enough.