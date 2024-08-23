Mets Could Reportedly Go Against This Philosophy For Pete Alonso in Free Agency
The New York Mets have a crucial decision looming with the offseason approaching in the next two and a half months.
Franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso is set to become a free agent this winter, and the question remains whether he will stay in Queens for the foreseeable future or depart for another team.
Alonso, 29, is seeking a massive long-term deal of at least $200 million, per multiple reports. Surely, Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen can afford to dish a contract of this magnitude out to his star slugger; but will this be going against the organization's philosophy?
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the believed preference of Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is that he prefers to give long-term free agent deals to players that are in their mid 20s. However, the general belief is that Cohen would make an exception for Alonso, who is beloved by the fanbase.
"Mets president David Stearns is viewed as preferring long-term deals for free agents in their mid 20s (Alonso is 29) but many believe this may be one case where Steve Cohen defers to fans," Heyman wrote.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension offer from the Mets during the 2023 season, as MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported.
That being said, this offer came from now former general manager Billy Eppler and a previous regime. Alonso is searching for more years and higher dollar figures that could exceed Freddie Freeman's six-year, $162 million deal signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2022. Freeman was also 32 at the time, and Alonso won't turn 30 until December.
Alonso is having a down year for his standards in his contract season, slashing .247/.335/.471 with a .806 OPS, 27 home runs and 70 RBIs in 128 games. He has also struggled with runners in scoring position, but has brought his numbers in this area up a bit to .218/.345/.395 with a .740 OPS.
Alonso has also been much better at the plate since the All-Star break with a .267/.380/.525 slash line, a .905 OPS, eight homers and 19 RBIs in 33 games.
Since entering the league in 2019, no player has hit more homers (219) than Alonso. He has been one of the best power-hitters in the game and it would be hard to envision the Mets not trying to retain him on a long-term deal.