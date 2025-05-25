Mets' David Peterson delivers best start of his career
A day after the New York Mets used their entire bullpen during their 13-inning marathon against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, David Peterson delivered possibly the best start of his career.
Peterson was dealing against the defending World Series champions on Saturday as the lefty tossed 7.2 innings. He gave up just two earned runs on five hits, while striking out seven and issuing only two walks. Edwin Díaz went on to record the final four outs on the night to secure the win for the Mets to even up the series at a game apiece.
Mets pitchers in total struck out 10 Dodgers on the night.
New York could not have been more pleased with Peterson's start against the Dodgers, especially after the Mets used all their bullpen arms in game one of the series. After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza offered nothing but praise for his lefty hurler.
"Especially with the way we had our bullpen today, he knew the assignment and that's a big boy's performance right there," Mendoza said. "For him to go back out for the eighth and keeping the game there and giving us a chance to win a baseball game, that was pretty impressive."
Read More: Scott Boras admits degree of 'regret' over Juan Soto's Mets decision
Perhaps the most notable part of Peterson's outing for the Mets was his ability to hold Shohei Ohtani, the game's biggest superstar, in check as the reigning NL MVP went 0-for-4 against Peterson with three strikeouts.
While facing Ohtani is a daunting task for any opposing pitcher, Peterson did not seem too fazed of facing the 30-year-old phenom.
"He's just another hitter," Peterson said to reporters after the game. "It's one of nine in their lineup, that's how I look at everybody. Obviously, he's a great player; he's done what he has done in this game. They have a lot of great hitters over there...he's one of the nine guys in the lineup and that's how I prepared."
The Mets' pitching staff's ability to hold the Dodgers in check should come as no surprise, as they entered Saturday's game with an MLB-best 2.84 team ERA.
The Amazins' will now hope that Kodai Senga can deliver another great outing from the rotation tomorrow night, as the Mets look to take two out of three from the Dodgers to start their nine-game homestand.