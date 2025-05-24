Scott Boras admits degree of 'regret' over Juan Soto's Mets decision
All indications are that Juan Soto's decision to sign with the New York Mets was not an easy one. On the actual day that he made the choice to come to Queens, reports were that he was thinking he'd re-sign with the Yankees just a few hours prior.
And while it ultimately came down to New York's two teams, Soto admitted that the Boston Red Sox were an extremely intriguing option that he also strongly considered. The other two "finalists" in the Juan Soto sweepstakes were the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers were fresh off a World Series and seemed poised to start a dynasty, while the Blue Jays reportedly offered the most money.
In other words, Soto's decision was not an easy one.
Of course, anybody reading this knows that Soto's Mets tenure has gotten off to a relatively rocky start, and there has been a ton of chatter about whether he's happy with his new team and if he might regret his free agency choice.
Soto's agent, Scott Boras, spoke to this, which was included in a May 23 article from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Boras essentially said that there's always going to be a degree of regret when Soto's options were all so great. He also noted that Soto wants to begin feeling like people treat him the same as every other player again — although Heyman asserts that might be difficult to do because of how extraordinary his contract is.
While Boras didn't necessarily say that Soto is regretting his Mets choice right now, this sentiment still isn't with Mets fans want to hear.