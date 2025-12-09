Mets’ starting pitcher ‘generating’ trade interest

Could the New York Mets move on from this All-Star starting pitcher after a disappointing end to last year?

Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that left-hander David Peterson is "generating" trade interest across the league but added that the asking price is believed to be "high." Peterson is entering the final season of team control and is projected to make $7.6 million in 2026, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

In the trade market, Mets lefty starter David Peterson is generating some interest, league sources said. In theory, could be "need-for-need" kind of candidate. But asking price believed to be high. https://t.co/aHUxJ00qwz — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 9, 2025

Peterson entered last year as the potential ace of the Mets' staff after stringing together a career year in 2024. The 2025 season, however, ended up being a tale of two seasons for the former first-round pick.

This past season, the now 30-year-old got off to a fast start, including tossing his first career shutout against the Washington Nationals on June 11. Peterson also earned his first career All-Star selection; across 18 starts, he posted a 6-4 record with a 3.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts during the first half of the season.

Read More: Mets' David Stearns under fire after Edwin Diaz contract reveal

But Peterson's second half of his season took a huge turn for the worse, as his struggles further exacerbated the deterioration of New York's starting rotation. Peterson posted an 8.42 ERA during his final nine games of the season, with a dismal 12.42 ERA across his last five games of the year.

September also saw Peterson fail to go beyond six innings in any of his starts, and the Mets opted not to start their once-ace in their final series of the regular season against the Miami Marlins. Peterson finished his 2025 season going 9-6 with a disappointing 4.22 ERA, 150 strikeouts and a 1.37 WHIP across new career-highs of 30 starts and 168.2 innings pitched.

Peterson is not the first New York starting pitcher to generate trade buzz, as Kodai Senga, who also struggled during the second half of last season, has been rumored in trade talks. President of baseball operations David Stearns, however, has indicated that he expects Senga to be on the team when Opening Day arrives.

Stearns has made it known since the start of the offseason that the team is looking to add a frontline ace to their pitching staff, whether via free agency or the trade market. After the Mets' rotation crumbled down the stretch due to injuries and inconsistency, it is imperative to find a clear-cut No. 1 starter to bring stability to the staff; this was previously thought to be Peterson, but his rapid decline in the second half of 2025 suggests otherwise.

While it's too early to determine what the Amazins' rotation will look like heading into next season, David Peterson is now becoming a name who could potentially garner some trade interest.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: