Mets' David Stearns Announces Return of Entire Coaching Staff
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
That is the mindset of New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who announced on Monday that the entire coaching staff will be returning for the 2025 season. This includes manager Carlos Mendoza, bench coach John Gibbons, co-hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez, and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
"These guys did a very good job and are very deserving of coming back," Stearns said of the Mets' coaching staff.
Hefner, Chavez, Jeremy Barnes, strategy coach Danny Barnes, and catching instructor Glenn Sherlock are the only five members of the staff to have served under the previous regime of Buck Showalter; his firing after the 2023 season led to the hiring of Mendoza, who is a strong candidate for NL Manager of the Year.
Of the Mets' coaches, pitching coach Hefner is the longest-tenured member, having been with the team since 2020; he has served under three different managers in five seasons, those being Luis Rojas, Showalter, and Mendoza.
In addition to the aforementioned holdovers, the rest of the Mets' first-year coaches will also be returning. Bench coach Gibbons, first base coach Antoan Richardson, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and bullpen coach Jose Rosado were all in their first seasons in the Mets organization (although Gibbons spent the entirety of his brief playing career with them, and was the bullpen catcher for the 1986 championship team).
The roster will likely not have the same fate as the coaching staff, as the team made a magical run all the way to the NLCS; combined with significant money coming off the books, the Mets are in a prime position to make significant player upgrades. Nonetheless, the deep postseason run was the reasoning behind Stearns' decision to keep all of the Mets' coaches, who are being rewarded for all their hard work.