Mets draw over 250,000 fans with four sellouts at Citi Field
Citi Field has been the place to be this summer — and the numbers don’t lie.
The New York Mets are pulling in some of the biggest crowds in all of Major League Baseball when they play at home. Attendance is up big compared to last season, now ranking fifth highest across the league.
Even during a mix of weekend and midweek games against the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels — not exactly the flashiest opponents — over 250,000 fans showed up to pack Citi Field, including four sellout crowds out of the six games played.
Citi Field has become a fortress for the Mets this season, as the team continues to dominate at home fueled by passionate and growing crowds.
On Wednesday, the Mets completed a sweep of the Angels, improving their MLB-leading home record to 37-16. The team has clearly played better at Citi Field this season, and players like Pete Alonso are quick to credit the fans for that success.
“The fans have really been showing out this year, and I think that’s really helped us out,” Alonso said. “It’s really helped us out big time. I think our home record shows for that... it feels like a true home field advantage... it’s like having a 10th player out there.”
Even when the players haven’t been at their best, fans have continued to show up in full force. Francisco Lindor, who snapped a career-long 0-for-31 skid in today’s game, expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support.
“I feel the love, it’s definitely special — it makes you want to continue to go even harder. Sorry I didn’t put a good show on earlier,” Lindor said.
Read More: David Wright makes Mets captain case for this pair of stars
With over 250,000 fans packing Citi Field during the recent homestand against the Reds and Angels, it’s clear that the Mets’ growing fanbase is providing a powerful boost, turning their home stadium into one of the toughest places to play in Major League Baseball.
This level of attendance is something the Mets haven’t consistently seen in recent years. But with key additions made this offseason and an exciting NLCS run last season, more and more fans are flocking to Flushing. Being in the thick of a race for the NL East title only adds to the buzz around the team.
The Mets want this passionate crowd behind them every step of the way as they push toward the postseason.