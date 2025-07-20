Inside The Mets

David Wright makes Mets captain case for this pair of stars

New York Mets legend David Wright sees two current players he believes could be named team captain.

Jul 19, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets former third baseman David Wright speaks to fans during his number retirement ceremony before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
July 19 was an emotional day for New York Mets fans, as it marked the day when beloved infielder David Wright was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame and had his No. 5 retired and immortalized in Citi Field.

Despite retiring from baseball back in 2018, Wright is the Mets' most recent captain. However, there has been a major push from fans in recent years to make Francisco Lindor the franchise's next official captain, given how he has already become the team's leader both on and off the field.

However, not only does Wright believe that Lindor is deserving of being called a captain, but he also named another current Mets player that he thinks is worthy of the honor, as well, which was conveyed in a quote from him in a July 20 article from Manny Gómez of NJ Advance Media.

“I love Brandon Nimmo,” Wright told reporters when asked which current Mets players embody the qualities of a captain. “I tell my son all the time, ‘That’s how you should play the game.’

“And I love Francisco Lindor. I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple of years. I recently found out that he played hurt at the end of the season with a hand injury, and nobody knew about it. He never said anything because he wanted to be out there grinding it out with his guys," Wright added.

The Mets have had co-captains before, as Keith Hernandez and Gary Carter shared this honor during the 1988 and 1989 seasons. While it doesn't look like any captains will be named this season, perhaps Lindor (and Nimmo) will be awarded this honor in 2026.

