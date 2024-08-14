Inside The Mets

Mets' Edwin Diaz Fires Back at A's Pitcher's Taunting Celebration

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz did not take Austin Adams' celebration too kindly.

Aug 5, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
It's safe to say that the New York Mets' closer was not pleased with his former teammate's mocking antics.

Edwin Diaz clapped back at Oakland Athletics reliever Austin Adams for taunting the Mets' "OMG" celebration after escaping a two on and nobody out jam in the fifth inning of New York's abysmal 9-4 loss.

“He crossed a line because that’s something we do when we hit a homer or something,” Diaz told Bridgett Reilly of The New York Post

“He [can] do it always, that’s fine. But, he can’t get mad if we do something to him the next couple of days.”

Diaz says he has seen Adams do the same to other teams, but this time it was personal when he came for the Mets' rallying cry.

Adams, who drew a chorus of boos from the Citi Field crowd as he screamed obsecenities into the sky and mimicked Jose Iglesia's hit latino pop single, downplayed this incident to reporters after the contest when asked about it.

“Honestly, I looked up and was so surprised I got out of it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then it dawned on me, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” he said. “So then I did it. I mean, that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. So, hopefully no one is offended. Just having fun.” 

Adams pitched for the Mets during spring training, but was unable to earn a spot in the big-league bullpen before getting designated for assignment shortly before opening day.

“I got DFA’d [designated for assignment] three days before games started over there. I mean, I’m a middle reliever so I mean, that just happens with the job that I have,” Adams said. “I got out of a huge jam that helped the team. 

“I pitch on emotion. I maybe need to do a better job of not doing that. But, at the end of the day, big-time situation in a game. Got some big outs, got the team a win. You know when you get DFA’d you’re told you’re not good enough to play for a team anymore. You know it sucks, so yeah had a little extra juice today.” 

