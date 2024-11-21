Mets' Fan Favorite Free Agent Wants to Return in 2025
Do the New York Mets want an OMG encore?
On Tuesday, free agent infielder Jose Iglesias, who cemented himself as a crowd favorite last season, made a guest appearance on the Boomer and Gio show on WFAN; in his interview, the 34-year-old expressed his desire to return to Queens for another year.
"I know they're a team that wants to win, and I can help them," Iglesias said. "I can help on and off the field... let's see how that plays out in free agency."
After not seeing major league action in 2023, Iglesias signed a minor league contract with the Mets and began the 2024 season in Triple-A Syracuse; however, with New York looking for a spark, the veteran middle infielder was called up to the majors on May 31. Iglesias went on to have arguably the best season of his career: in just 85 games, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with a 137 wRC+ and a personal-best 2.5 fWAR, and ended the regular season on a 22-game hitting streak. Most importantly, the arrival of the 34-year-old coincided with the Mets going 66-40 to end the year and clinching a playoff spot.
In addition to his excellent play, Iglesias became a fixture in the Mets' clubhouse and even created the team's rallying cry. Under the alias Candelita, he released the hit song "OMG" and performed it live at Citi Field after a New York victory in June.
Despite this success, Iglesias will likely be limited to signing a one-year deal instead of a multi-year contract in free agency. This is due to his general lack of offensive production outside of his resurgent 2024, as well as his age (Iglesias turns 35 on January 5); the veteran also struggled in the postseason, hitting just .227 with no extra-base hits.
But with the Mets going big-game hunting this offseason, bringing Iglesias back on a one-year deal would give them an inexpensive and valuable depth option.