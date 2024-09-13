Mets Forming Rotation For Crucial Series
The New York Mets are rearranging their pitching rotation, as a series that will likely determine the winner of the final National League Wild Card spot looms.
Per Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have placed David Peterson in Sunday's starting slot. Not only will that allow Peterson to face the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies in a series finale, but it also puts the left-hander in position to start the middle game of a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves from September 24-26.
Sandwiching Peterson are Luis Severino and Sean Manaea. That trio leads the Mets in most major pitching categories, and are thus the best options to face the Mets' most dangerous threat to a postseason berth.
Entering the weekend, the Mets (80-66) hold a one-game lead on Atlanta (79-67) for the third and final NL Wild Card spot, which will more than likely face the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers in the opening playoff round. With the season series tied at five games a piece, the Braves would hold a potential tiebreaker with a two-game advantage over NL East opponents.
While the aforementioned trio serves as the Mets' finest options on the mound, two of the three have struggled against Atlanta this year: Manaea has yet to face the Braves, but Severino has allowed a 1.600 WHIP against Atlanta over 10 innings in two starts. That's his worst tally against any opponent he has seen at least twice this year. Peterson, on the other hand, picked up one of his two losses on the year when he gave up four hints and run over five innings at Citi Field on July 28.
However, in a surprising revelation, Martino's report says that the Mets also "consider Kodai Senga a possibility to start in the series." Senga, who is sidelined with a left calf strain, is eligible to come off the injured list on September 25; he earned a key win over the Braves in his lone start this season. Before sustaining his injury, the right-hander went 5.1 innings and allowed two runs while striking out nine in an 8-4 win back on July 26.