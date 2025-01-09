Mets Free Agent J.D. Martinez Called a Fit For NL Foe
After a one-year stint with the New York Mets last season as their designated hitter, this NL West team is viewed as a fit for J.D. Martinez.
ESPN's David Schoenfield named the Arizona Diamondbacks as a potential fit for Martinez after Joc Pederson, their starting DH last season, signed with the Texas Rangers back in December on a two-year deal.
"Martinez is entering his age-37 season after hitting .235/.320/.406 with the Mets -- underwhelming numbers for a DH, but his Statcast metrics suggest he was unlucky with expected numbers of .256 (average) and .472 (slugging percentage)," Schoenfield wrote.
The Amazins' signed Martinez just weeks before the start of the regular season last year; he wouldn't make his Mets debut until April 26 due to lower back tightness and a lack of spring training action. Despite his status as one of the league's most prestigious power hitters, his numbers in 2024 were disappointing overall.
In 120 regular season games, the 37-year-old slashed just .235/.320/.406 with a .726 OPS, 16 home runs, and 69 RBI. Martinez was also plagued by a poor offensive stretch in September, batting just .108 with no home runs and four RBI during that month.
His offensive woes that month resulted in a decrease in playing time, with midseason acquisition Jesse Winker eventually taking over as the Mets' primary DH for the rest of the regular season and their ensuing playoff run.
With New York seeming to have no desire to bring Martinez back for the 2025 season, the Diamondbacks look like a great fit for his services, especially after losing both Pederson and star first baseman Christian Walker in free agency. The veteran slugger also has experience playing in Arizona before, as he was traded there from the Detroit Tigers back in 2017; in just 62 games with the Diamondbacks, Martinez slashed an incredible .302/.366/.741 with 29 home runs, four of which came in one game on September 4, 2017.