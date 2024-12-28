Mets Free Agent Pete Alonso on Radar of NL West Team
With free agent first baseman Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets uncertain at this point, could this NL West team be the ideal fit for the slugger if New York opts to move on?
On Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Alonso is "on the radar" of the San Francisco Giants. After signing All-Star shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year deal earlier this offseason, the Giants are looking to add another big bat to their lineup and contend in a tight NL West.
This news should not be particularly surprising, as the Giants are looking for a bat in their lineup to slug 30-plus home runs for them. That's something a player for San Francisco has not done since Barry Bonds in 2004 (45).
Alonso, 30, is coming off a down year on offense by his standards, slashing .240/329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. The home run and RBI total are Alonso's lowest in a full season, while his .788 OPS is a career-low. His market has also started to shrink, especially after multiple teams across the major leagues have filled their voids at first base.
Regardless of this decline in production, adding a player like Alonso would make the Giants' lineup much more potent, especially due to their aforementioned lack of a true slugger for almost two decades. Making this even more important is how the Arizona Diamondbacks and defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have improved their rotations; the Diamondbacks have recently signed Corbin Burnes to be their ace, while the Dodgers signed Blake Snell earlier in the offseason to complement Shohei Ohtani's impending return to the mound.
As for the Mets, they seem to be in no rush trying to resign Alonso. The team has multiple options to fill their current void at first base; moving breakout star Mark Vientos from third base to first is considered to be the most obvious of these options.
With Alonso's future up in the air, it looks like the Bay Area is a likely landing spot for the star slugger if he leaves Flushing, Queens.