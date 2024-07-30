Mets ‘Have Conversed’ About Adding AL Club's Lefty Reliever At Trade Deadline
Given the extremely high asking price of Miami Marlins All-Star closer Tanner Scott, the New York Mets are keeping their options open in seeking additional bullpen support at this year’s trade deadline.
MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post Monday that the Mets are speaking with the Chicago White Sox about a left-handed pitcher not named Garrett Crochet.
“The White Sox have conversed with multiple teams, including the Mets, about Tanner Banks, who despite turning 33 in October will not even be arbitration eligible this offseason,” Sherman wrote.
Banks has a 4.13 ERA, 55 strikeouts, and two saves in 48 innings pitched this season.
While Banks' season stats don’t render him one of this deadline's most coveted arms, his .505 OPS against left-handed hitters this season would make him an appealing addition to the Mets’ bullpen.
As a team, Mets pitchers' have MLB’s third-worst on-base percentage against left-handed hitters (.338) this season. Adding Banks to their bullpen equation would immediately address this deficiency without costing them too much in terms of prospects.
Banks also struck out the side in one inning against the Kansas City Royals Monday night, which presents a compelling final example of how he could bolster a contender's bullpen. The southpaw has 55 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022. In 108 career MLB appearances (162 innings), he holds a 3.89 ERA and 155 strikeouts.
Given that the Mets have designated lefty relievers' Jake Diekman and Josh Walker for assignment over the past week, the only left-handed arms they currently have in their bullpen are Matt Gage, Danny Young, and Alex Young.
While the Mets are also seeking starting pitching help before today’s 6 p.m. EST deadline, Banks could be the final puzzle piece they fit into their bullpen.