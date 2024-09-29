Mets Hurler Must Reverse Postseason Struggles to Boost Free Agency Value
The New York Mets making this year's MLB playoffs is anything but certain at this point.
After losing two consecutive games to the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend, they currently have a 64.1% chance of making the playoffs heading into Sunday's crucial contest, according to FanGraphs.
Assuming one of the eight scenarios the Mets need in order to make the playoffs comes to fruition, starting pitcher Luis Severino will become a crucial component of their postseason success.
And given that Severino is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Mets back in November, the way he throws in the postseason (if the Mets make it there) will likely have a major impact on his free agency value.
Especially if he reverses his ongoing postseason struggles; which MLB.com's Mark Feinsand alluded to in a September 28 article.
"The long-time Yankees starter traveled from the Bronx to Queens this season, signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets with the hope of a bounce-back season following a subpar 2023," Feinsand wrote.
"Severino has accomplished that mission, going 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts, but the 30-year-old has struggled during his postseason career, going 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 11 outings (10 starts). Reversing that trend would aid him in his search for the multi-year deal that evaded him a year ago."
Severino is expected to start the final game of New York's regular season, which is the latter half of a Monday doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.
Given that massive stakes attached to that game, it will essentially be a sample of how Severino might perform during the playoffs. Although Mets fans only care about him pitching well enough on Monday to get them there.