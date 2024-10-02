Mets' Hurler Predicted to Earn 'Sizable Deal' in Free Agency
The New York Mets took a commanding lead in their NL Wild Card Round series against the Milwaukee Brewers after earning an 8-4 win on Tuesday.
Mets pitcher Luis Severino earned the win in New York's first postseason appearance since 2022. After a shaky first inning where he gave up 2 earned runs on 3 hits and 2 free bases (one walk and one hit-by-pitch), Severino rebounded tremendously and conceded just 1 more earned run over the next 5 innings.
This performance ended up being enough to make it so New York just needs to win one out of their next two games to advance to the NLDS.
Tuesday's game felt representative of Severino's 2024 campaign. Despite some games where he has struggled, the 30-year-old former New York Yankees pitcher amassed an 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA in 182 innings pitched in the 2024 regular season.
Severino is set to become a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year, $13 million contract with New York back in November 2023.
And an October 1 article from NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger suggests that Severino should get a nice haul in free agency.
"Severino was one of the biggest bounce-back performers of the season. After a terrible finish to his Yankees career, the veteran right-hander moved to Queens and reminded the league what he's capable of when healthy," Leger wrote.
"He likely earned himself a sizable deal in free agency."
According to spotrac, Severino is projected to receive a deal that's around four years, $56 million, which makes for an average annual salary of just under $14 million.
However, his value could still increase or decrease depending on how he performs for the rest of this postseason. Mets fans are surely hoping for the former.