New York Mets among suitors for top free agent starter

The New York Mets have yet to improve their starting rotation this offseason. However, the team has shown strong interest in former San Diego Padres starter Michael King.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, King appears to be the most likely of the remaining free-agent starters to sign next. The Mets are among several interested teams, along with the Yankees, Red Sox, Orioles, and Cubs.

Feinsand reports that King is expected to land a four-year deal, while other starters the Mets have been linked to, including Framber Valdez and Tatsuya Imai, are seeking contracts of at least five years.

Read More: Insider pinpoints Padres pitcher Mets should trade for

Why Michael King is a Good Fit for the Mets

Apr 25, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images | Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Before joining the Padres as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees in December 2023, King spent the majority of his career in the Bronx in a relief role. However, toward the end of his tenure with the Yankees, he transitioned into a starting pitcher: a move that ultimately paid off greatly for San Diego.

Although King's 2025 season was limited to just 15 starts due to right shoulder inflammation (a pinched nerve) and later left knee inflammation, he posted a solid 5-3 record, 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 76 strikeouts over 73.1 innings.

Michael King, Unfair 94mph Two Seamer. 😳



2 FEET of Run! pic.twitter.com/wLrrZqJaNE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 30, 2025

Despite an injury-riddled 2025, King established himself as a reliable starter in 2024. That season, he went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 201 strikeouts in 30 starts across 173.2 innings. King finished 7th in NL Cy Young voting that year.

The Mets could certainly use that production after their rotation faltered down the stretch of the 2025 season due to a combination of injuries and inconsistencies. Adding King would immediately provide stability at the top of their rotation without having to give up prospects in return. King declined the Padres' qualifying offer so the Mets would have to surrender a compensatory draft pick to obtain the right-hander.

As of now, the Mets are seemingly heavily involved in the trade market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to offers for starting pitching prospect Jonah Tong, who is described as "highly coveted" in trade talks.

Jonah Tong is highly coveted in trade talks, and while Mets value him highly, they are listening. Nolan McLean is viewed as off-limits and Carson Benge close to that. Mets are stocked with good MLB-ready prospects (Williams, Sproat too), need proven pitchers (plus an OF or two). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2025

Read More: Mets listening to trade offers on promising pitcher

Beyond Tong, Heyman also mentioned Brandon Sproat as a potential trade chip, while noting that Nolan McLean is considered "off limits". Kodai Senga is also a trade candidate, though he reportedly prefers to remain with the Mets.

Given all of this uncertainty in the starting rotation, signing King would be a great addition, and allow the Mets to improve their rotation without sacrificing young talent.

Not only would the Mets be getting a consistent starter with quality swing-and-miss stuff, but the team also wouldn't have to go all-out and trade a haul of prospects for another top starter.

New York was hesitant to move top prospects at last season's trade deadline, and if the organization follows a similar approach this winter, King may be the best option to improve the rotation for 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles