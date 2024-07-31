Mets’ Hurler Sends Clear Message on Trade Deadline Decisions
The New York Mets were among MLB’s busiest teams at the 2024 trade deadline.
President of baseball operations David Stearns and company made six additions to the Mets’ roster leading up to the deadline. They shored up their bullpen by adding Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, Huascar Brazoban, and Tyler Zuber, brought vital depth to their starting rotation by getting Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics, and also secured a left-handed bat in the outfield by trading for Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals.
While New York didn’t make a major splash at the deadline in terms of a big name, very few top-tier players swapped teams across the league. And procuring a blockbuster deadline deal never appeared to be the Mets’ plan.
But the front office’s clear commitment to winning this season is still apparent by the trades they did make. And Mets’ pitcher Sean Manaea gave Mets' brass props for this.
“It’s huge,” Manaea said about the Mets’ deadline moves, per The New York Post. “[The front office] believe in this team. I think everybody in here does, too. To do moves like that is huge. It’s great for everything.”
Manaea produced his best performance as a member of the Mets Tuesday night. He pitched seven scoreless innings and tallied 11 strikeouts against a Minnesota Twins team that was 58-47 before matching up against Manaea.
Manaea and Blackburn spent five seasons playing in Oakland together and became good friends during that time.
The 32-year-old southpaw was clear about how Blackburn can impact the Mets this season, both on and off the field.
“He’s very consistent with his action when he pitches,” Manaea said. “He’s pretty quiet but he brings a consistent behavior. Great person to have.”
The Mets have their roster pieces in place for the rest of this season. All there’s left to do is win.