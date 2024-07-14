Mets’ Infielder Making Unique All-Star Weekend Appearance
New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias has announced that he’ll be taking part in MLB’s All-Star weekend, but he won't be playing baseball.
Rather, Iglesias will be performing his hit single “OMG” during the All-Star Game festivities.
When Iglesias was asked by SNY whether fans can expect a special performance at the MLB All-Star Game, he said, "Yeah. I’ll be in Texas."
"I’ll be performing… I got [the] privilege to make a few All-Star [games] as a player, and now as a singer,” Iglesias continued. “So I’m very humble about it. Thank you for the invitation and I’ll be heading over after [Sunday’s] game."
“OMG” has been the Mets’ clubhouse anthem for most of the 2024 MLB season. While the song was officially released on all platforms June 28, the Mets had been bumping it in their clubhouse a few weeks prior.
Iglesias has had plenty of practice performing the song in front of baseball fans. Not only did he sing “OMG” alongside teammates during an Amazin’ Mets Foundation event last month, but he also did so in front of over 30,000 fans at Citi Field following the Mets’ 7-2 win against the Houston Astros on June 29.
Now, Iglesias will have an opportunity to showcase his singing chops during the Midsummer Classic.
Iglesias was named to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game when he was playing for the Detroit Tigers. He had two at-bats in that game, recording no hits and striking out once.
While that was surely a nerve-wracking experience for the 34-year-old, one imagines that Iglesias will be feeling a unique breed of butterflies in his stomach before his next All-Star Game performance.