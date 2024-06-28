Mets’ Hilarious Viral Moment Showcases The Team’s Camaraderie
The New York Mets’ team morale may be at an all-time high right now.
If their 15-6 record in June, Subway Series sweep over the Yankees, or Grimace’s good luck wasn’t indication enough of the Mets’ immaculate clubhouse camaraderie, then a viral moment from the Amazin’ Mets Foundation’s event on Thursday night served as further proof.
A video posted on X by @AmazinMetsFdn shows second baseman Jose Iglesias performing his new single “OMG” (which was released on all platforms Friday) in front of teammates and the event's attendees. He did it by himself for the first 80 or so seconds before Mets slugger Pete Alonso joined him on the dance floor.
Luis Severino and Francisco Alvarez entered the dance floor soon after Alonso. By the time the song's final chorus came around, over half of the Mets’ current roster was dancing and singing along.
This was not the first time Iglesias’ teammates heard “OMG”. The team has been bumping the new single in the clubhouse for most of June, and on Tuesday their locker room was full of OMG T-shirts that had a QR code on the sleeve linking to Iglesias' (whose artist name is Candelita) music.
"This is all about energy. This is all about winning," Iglesias said Steve Gelbs of SNY before the song’s release. "The guys loved it. The fans were clicking with it. We're on a roll, everything is right where it needs to be, and oh my god, I'm so happy and very humble to make this song."
Iglesias and the Mets will surely have “OMG” blasting in the clubhouse before their home game against the Houston Astros on Friday.