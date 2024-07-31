Mets Interested in Converting Enigmatic Starter to Reliever
The New York Mets are looking for the optimal deployment of their pitching corps.
Injuries to Kodai Senga and Christian Scott led the Mets to pursue starting pitchers in addition to bullpen arms at the trade deadline. While they did get a few relievers (Ryne Stanek and Huascar Brazoban) and a much-needed starter in Paul Blackburn, there are still numerous decisions the team needs to make, particularly whether they want to use a five or six-man rotation.
According to beat writer Anthony DiComo, New York will make that decision in the near future but will roll with a five-man rotation for the time being, with Blackburn scheduled to start on Friday. Meanwhile, fellow starter Tylor Megill will be used as a reliever, although the Mets want to keep him stretched out.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza still sees Megill as a starter, but is interested in his upside as a reliever.
"You never know, he might throw 100 there," Mendoza said about Megill's potential as a bullpen arm. "The velo's there, obviously, and he's got so many pitches, so many weapons... I think it comes down to how well he's going to be bouncing back after an outing or two."
Megill was used out of the bullpen in the Mets' 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, pitching two innings in relief of Luis Severino; he allowed one run on three hits, while striking out two and walking one. It was the 29-year-old's first relief appearance since 2022.
As a starter this year, Megill logged a 5.20 ERA, 4.14 FIP, and 1.40 WHIP, with 53 strikeouts against 21 walks in 45 innings. He had a 2-5 record with two no-decisions.
This wouldn't be the first time the Mets converted a starter to a reliever this season, as Jose Butto received the same treatment; although he showed upside as a starter, the move to the bullpen has served Butto very well. Since July 2, he has a 1.08 ERA and 3.52 FIP in 16.2 frames.
If the Mets can find similar success with Megill as they have with Butto, the bullpen would be in great shape for the homestretch of the season.