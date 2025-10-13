Mets’ internal starting rotation options in 2026
The New York Mets are sitting at home in October thanks in large part to insufficient contributions from their starting pitching. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners are still playing thanks to deep rotations with quality options, which shows what the Mets must aspire to build after finishing the season with a rotation assembled by rubber bands and duct tape.
While the Mets felt they entered 2025 with plenty of options to fill out their rotation, injuries decimated their depth. Poor performance from the team's veterans forced them to rely on three rookies (Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat) to try and carry them through September and into October. McLean was the only one of the three to be a bona fide hit, making it fair to wonder how exactly the Mets were going to navigate a postseason series with one reliable starter.
New York is likely going to look for some external help to bolster the front of the rotation, but they do have quite a few internal options to sort through. Let's take a look at where the Mets' internal options could fit into their 2026 starting pitching plans, starting with the option who has been here the longest in David Peterson.
Mets' 2026 Internal Starting Pitching Options
David Peterson
The Peterson question is arguably the most intriguing dilemma the Mets face this winter. The lefty was an All-Star in the first half, before exceeding his career high in innings pitched in late July and subsequently falling apart. Things got so bad that the Mets declined to use Peterson in the must-win Game 162, instead getting a very short start from Sean Manaea as part of a bullpen day; this speaks to the lack of faith the organization had in him at that point.
The good news is that Peterson completed 168.2 innings in 2025, giving him a solid base to work from if he can stay healthy in 2026. That kind of length is valuable for the Mets, but Peterson is also under club control for just one more year before being eligible for free agency, which could make this winter a referendum on Peterson's future.
The poor finish to 2025 means the Mets are unlikely to extend Peterson, so they will probably let him hold a rotation spot if they choose to use free agent dollars to upgrade their rotation. If David Stearns decides to try and trade for a more controllable front-line starter, Peterson could be a part of a trade package to land that guy, so view his likelihood of being in the rotation at about 60 percent.
Kodai Senga
The most difficult question the Mets have to answer comes with Senga. He was in line for an All-Star appearance before injuring his hamstring on June 12th, the definitive turning point of the Mets' season. It now appears as if Senga rushed back from the injury and lost his mechanics along the way, becoming unpitchable to the point that the Mets asked Senga to accept a minor league assignment to work on mechanical tweaks.
Stearns appeared to be down on Senga in his post-season press conference, noting that it was unrealistic to count on him to make 30 starts in 2025 given his recent track record of health (which is not wrong). While Senga's front-line stuff gives him one of the highest ceilings in the rotation outside of McLean, having to accommodate the need to pitch him every sixth day is more of a challenge if he isn't delivering results.
Senga still has two years and $30 million left on his deal, which is not an unreasonable value given the going rate for starting pitchers in free agency in this day and age. However, it is important to remember that Senga was signed by former GM Billy Eppler, not Stearns. Expect the Mets to shop Senga and see if they can find a new home for him, possibly in a contract swap for another player who fits the roster better.
Sean Manaea
A mechanical tweak in the middle of the 2024 season made Sean Manaea a dominant starter down the stretch, leading Stearns to re-sign him last winter to a three-year deal worth $75 million. That contract would be a bargain if Manaea's mechanical changes were for real, but a pair of injuries cost him the first half of the season. He was never able to get on track in 2025, being used out of the bullpen on several occasions down the stretch.
While there was some thought that a bone chip in his elbow was causing some of the issues, Manaea refuted that possibility at the end of the year, saying he felt fine physically. This is both good and bad since the loose body can't be blamed for his poor performance down the stretch.
There is too much money left on Manaea's contract to move it unless Steve Cohen is willing to pay down a significant portion of the deal; that raises the question of what kind of return the Mets would need to get to justify paying Manaea not to pitch for them. The most likely scenario is that Manaea comes to camp with a chance to compete for a rotation spot, with relief work being a possibility given his past experience in the role.
Clay Holmes
While Holmes was a target of criticism from the fanbase due to diminishing returns in the second half, it's hard to be upset with the overall body of work the Mets got from him. After spending the majority of his career as a reliever, Holmes' transition to the rotation went about as well as it could for the Mets. He finished second on the team in innings (165.2) while taking every turn in the rotation, including a clutch performance in Game 161 to keep New York's postseason hopes alive.
Seeing Holmes put up a 3.53 ERA given those circumstances is very impressive, and his innings total gives him a good base to work off of in 2026. Considering Holmes was one of Stearns' rare offseason wins last winter, he should be a lock for rotation duty next season.
Christian Scott
It's easy to forget that before the current trio of rookies started turning heads, Scott was the next hot-shot Mets' pitcher to excite the fanbase. Scott did well in his first big league stint in 2024, showing flashes of brilliance in 47.1 innings pitched, but he needed Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2025 season rehabbing from it.
All reports have indicated that Scott is on schedule to pitch in big league spring training in 2026. But given the win-now status of the Mets, it's hard to count on him as a rotation option at the start of the year; the strong likelihood is that Scott is assigned to Triple-A Syracuse to start the year so the Mets can slowly build him back up into a full-time starter in his first year after surgery.
Nolan McLean
While Stearns was quick to offer no guarantees that the Mets' rookie starters would have rotation jobs in 2026, it is clear to anyone who watched McLean pitch that he is the exception. McLean was the Mets' lone dependable starter down the stretch and flashed brilliant stuff, raising the question as to why the team didn't promote him earlier than August 16th.
The Mets will definitely carry McLean in their 2026 rotation and it's not out of the possibility that he is the Opening Day starter against the Pirates and Paul Skenes at Citi Field on March 26th. In an ideal world, however, the Mets would acquire an ace-type pitcher in the offseason and have McLean be the No. 2 behind that guy.
Jonah Tong
The most hyped pitching prospect for the Mets in 2025 was actually Tong, who struck out 177 batters in the minor leagues before forcing his way to the big leagues in September. Tong's starts were a mixed bag, as he showed a dynamic fastball but questionable command of his offspeed pitches. This led to a pair of blow-up outings against the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, which reminded everyone that he only made two starts above Double-A prior to being recalled.
While the future is very bright for Tong, it is clear that he would benefit from some more time at Triple-A Syracuse to refine his pitch mix before being thrust back into the big league rotation. The Mets will likely allow him to compete for a job in spring training but the odds are in favor of him spending more time in Syracuse.
Brandon Sproat
The Mets waited the longest to recall Sproat, who spent nearly the full year at Syracuse before getting a big league shot in September. While Sproat hit a bit of a wall later in his starts, he still impressed overall and there isn't much more for him to gain pitching in Syracuse, which would give him a leg up for a back-end rotation spot entering camp.
There is a possibility, however, that Sproat could be a trade candidate if the Mets view him as expendable enough to acquire a top starter. With even more rotation candidates coming up behind him like Jonathan Santucci and Jack Wenninger, Sproat may be somebody the Mets use as a top piece to get a more proven starter via trade.
Frankie Montas/Tylor Megill
Both pitchers will miss the 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Montas will become a free agent at that point, while Megill has another year of club control beyond 2026. It is fair to wonder, however, if 40-man roster mechanics could lead the Mets to non-tender Megill and re-sign him to a minor league deal so he can rehab without tying up a 40-man spot this winter.