4 things the Mets must do this offseason
The New York Mets are being forced to go back to the drawing board after their $340 million constructed team missed out on the playoffs in 2025.
First, the Mets will be busy filling out manager Carlos Mendoza's staff which saw almost every one of his coaches get let go following the season.
But what will their to-do list look like afterwards from a personnel standpoint?
Here are four things the Mets must do in the offseason if they hope to redeem themselves in 2026 by becoming a contender once again.
Bring in Kyle Schwarber
This would be one way to protect superstars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor in the lineup. Kyle Schwarber is set to become a free agent this winter and is coming off a monstrous campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he slugged 56 home runs, drove in 132 RBI and posted an elite .928 OPS in 162 games.
Schwarber, who will turn 33 in March, is also regarded as one of the best clubhouse guys in all of baseball, which would help the Mets from a chemistry standpoint. Schwarber is strictly a DH, but his bat would be a major boost to New York's offense for seasons to come.
The only concern with signing Schwarber, assuming Pete Alonso is retained, is that the Mets' roster will have several long-term DH options on it including Soto as well.
Retain their two stars
This counts as two moves the Mets must make: Re-sign Pete Alonso (will opt-out) and Edwin Diaz (expected to opt-out). The Mets cannot let their two best players not named Soto walk this offseason if they hope to contend next year and beyond.
Alonso had a big bounce-back season, slugging 38 homers with 126 RBI and a .871 OPS in 162 games. He is reportedly seeking a seven-year contract, per Mike Puma of The New York Post. While that is lengthy, the Mets' lineup would be a force with Alonso, Schwarber, Soto and Lindor in it.
As for Diaz, the Mets don't have another option to close games if they were to lose him. Diaz went 28 for 31 on save chances, posted a 1.63 ERA and notched 98 strikeouts in 2025. He continues to be one of the best closers in all of baseball. He needs to be back in Queens if he opts-out of his remaining two-years, $37 million.
Add a frontline starter
Pitching was a major issue for the Mets and one of the main reasons they collapsed this past season. The Mets have gone two seasons without having a true ace and in 2026 that needs to change.
The names in the frontline starter category that will be available this winter are rather slim and include: Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Dylan Cease and potentially Michael King (mutual option).
If the Mets don't sign Valdez or one of the other free agent arms, they could go the trade route with Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins or Marlins starters Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera all making sense. The Mets must bring in a frontline starter to insert atop their rotation next season and beyond.