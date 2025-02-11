Mets' Juan Soto deal exceeds combined free agent spending of 22 MLB teams
The entire baseball world was shocked when superstar outfielder Juan Soto opted to take his talents to the New York Mets after a one-year stint with the New York Yankees. Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets.
It was safe to say that with the amount of money Soto got from the Mets, owner Steve Cohen wanted to do anything in his power to land the 26-year-old outfielder with the hopes that he could be the missing piece in delivering a World Series championship to Flushing, Queens.
While the amount of money Soto's contract pertains is bonkers, as it also has a chance to escalate to $800 million with no deferred money in the contract, his deal alone with the Amazins' has outspent more than many other ballclubs across the league.
In an article for ESPN, Insider Jeff Passan reported that Soto's $765 million contract has been more than what 22 MLB teams have spent this offseason.
"More than $1 billion comes from the New York Mets-- and of that, more than three-quarters belongs to Juan Soto, whose 15-year, $765 million contract set a high-dollar mark across all of professional sports," Passan wrote. "Here is how massive Soto's deal is: combine every free agent dollar spent this winter by the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels, and Soto was guaranteed more."
Passan also noted that the Mets have spent more than $1 billion this offseason. On top of Soto's massive deal, New York was able to re-sign starting pitcher Sean Manaea, first baseman Pete Alonso, and DH/outfielder Jesse Winker, as well as inking deals with relievers A.J. Minter and Clay Holmes, and starters Frankie Montas and Griffin Canning. So it is certainly shocking that aside from those free agency signings, Soto's deal alone still outspent a majority of the league this winter.
Cohen has certainly not messed around this offseason in trying to satisfy a fanbase that hasn't seen a World Series victory in nearly 40 years. And after coming just two games short of making an improbable appearance in the Fall Classic last year, Soto could be the missing piece.
The Mets are hoping that Soto can build off the career year he had in 2024 in his lone year with the Yankees. In 157 regular season games, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs, along with 109 RBI and a .988 OPS.