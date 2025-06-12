Mets' Kodai Senga exits start with apparent injury
After cruising into the sixth inning with a 4-0 lead on Thursday, New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga saw his start come to an abrupt end.
On Senga’s 77th pitch of the afternoon, Washington Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams hit a grounder between first and second base. Senga, while attempting to beat Abrams to the bag, jumped to secure a high throw from first baseman Pete Alonso. After landing on the base to record the putout, he grabbed the back of his right leg before falling to the ground.
The right-hander remained down for several minutes, surrounded by coaches and trainers, before walking off the field under his own power. Senga left the game with two outs in the sixth inning, ending his day with five strikeouts while allowing just one walk and one hit.
Senga, 32, missed all but one start during the 2024 regular season due to a series of injuries. After missing the start of the year with a right shoulder capsule strain, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowed two runs, and struck out nine on July 26 before suffering a high-grade left calf strain while fielding his position.
In his final Triple-A rehab start in late September, Senga experienced triceps tightness, which delayed his return until the NLDS. The right-hander made three appearances (two starts) in the postseason, giving up seven runs on six hits — including one home run — and seven walks over five combined innings.
So far in 2025, Senga has pitched like an ace at the top of the Mets’ rotation. Through 13 starts, he is 7-3 with an MLB-best 1.47 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.
There was no immediate update on the severity of Senga’s injury. If he is forced to miss time, veteran right-hander and current long reliever Paul Blackburn is a likely candidate to slide back into the starting rotation — at least until Frankie Montas returns from the injured list.