Why Aroldis Chapman could be ideal trade deadline target for Mets
With just over a month until the trade deadline, the New York Mets rank second in MLB with a 2.91 bullpen ERA. However, that does not mean relief help should be dismissed as a need heading into the second half of the season.
In late April, the Mets lost both of their top left-handed relievers to season-ending injuries: Danny Young and A.J. Minter, who was brought in this offseason to pitch in high-leverage spots. New York has since traded for José Castillo, signed Colin Poche to a minor league deal, and brought back the rehabbing Brooks Raley in search of a lefty-on-lefty solution.
Castillo, 29, is currently the only southpaw in the Mets' major league bullpen. Since joining the team, he has struck out nine batters in seven innings without allowing an earned run. Before the trade, he had a 5.21 ERA over his career, including eight runs allowed and just three strikeouts in 6.1 innings with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this season.
While Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has a knack for finding hidden gems like Castillo, adding another proven southpaw could be the key to coming out on top in an ultra-competitive National League. After all, some of the most dangerous bats on rival NL contenders are left-handed: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Kyle Tucker.
One high-leverage reliever who fits that description is Aroldis Chapman. The seven-time All-Star is on an expiring one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, who are nine games out of first place and could become sellers if they do not turn things around in the next month.
Chapman, 37, is still averaging an MLB-best 100.1 mph with his sinker and 98.6 mph with his four-seamer, according to Statcast. Of the 24 left-handed batters he has faced this season, 13 have struck out and only four have reached base
The veteran flamethrower has converted 11 of his 12 save opportunities in 2025, posting a 1.65 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 12.2 K/9 rate over 30 appearances. His 8.4% walk rate is on pace to be the third-lowest mark of his 16-year career.
While Chapman has memorably given up four arguably legacy-altering postseason home runs, he has mostly been effective in October. He owns a 2.37 ERA in 44 career playoff appearances. Even more importantly, both teams that have traded for him at the deadline (2016 Cubs, 2023 Rangers) went on to win the World Series.
If the Mets acquire Chapman, the left-hander would likely serve as their primary setup man behind All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, but he could also close games if needed. As of Tuesday afternoon, right-handers Reed Garrett and Huascar Brazobán are tied for the second-most save opportunities on the team, with five each, but they have combined for seven blown saves.