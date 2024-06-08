Mets Latest Projected Playoff Odds Slim; Here’s How They Can Turn Season Around
The New York Mets' playoff chances are looking bleak as the season progresses.
According to Fangraphs, the Mets currently have a 13.3% chance of making the playoffs, the fourth worst in the National League. Only the Nationals, Marlins, and Rockies have slimmer odds, each with less than a 1% chance to reach the postseason.
Despite these grim statistics, the Mets are about to embark on a pivotal weekend series in London against the Phillies.
Remarkably, they find themselves only three games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. This precarious position highlights the volatility of the wild card race this season.
Interestingly, only the Atlanta Braves, who currently hold the first wild card spot, boast a record over .500. The rest of the wild card contenders, including the Mets, are all hovering below the .500 mark.
This anomaly opens the door for teams like the Mets to potentially make a surprising run into playoff contention.
Could the Mets sneak into a wild card position with a June to remember? The possibility exists, especially given the unpredictable nature of this year’s wild card race.
For the Mets, key players need to step up, and the team must string together consistent performances to climb the standings. Their series against the Phillies could set the tone for the rest of their season, offering a critical opportunity to gain ground on their rivals.
While the odds are against them, the Mets have a chance to defy expectations. A strong showing in London and a solid June could breathe new life into their playoff aspirations, turning what seems like a lost season into a fight for the postseason.