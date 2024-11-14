Mets Linked to Underrated AL Hurler in Free Agency
When New York Mets fans think of high-level starting pitchers their team could acquire in free agency this offseason, Yusei Kikuchi probably doesn't spring to mind.
Kikuchi has flown relatively under the radar since making his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. This is largely owed to him having an ERA between 5.17-5.46 in three of his first four MLB seasons.
However, Kikuchi has turned the tide over his past two campaigns and could end up being the steal of the offseason if he continues the form he had with the Houston Astros in 2024.
And in a November 14 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggested Kikuchi could sign with the Mets.
"Kikuchi's 2024 season got off a rough start in Toronto. Through 22 starts, he had a 4.75 ERA and had given up 125 hits in 115.2 innings," Rymer wrote.
"Then the Houston Astros got their hooks in him and, well, the rest is history. He finished with a 2.70 ERA, 76 strikeouts, 14 walks and only 42 hits allowed in 60 innings. They turned his slider into one of the best breaking balls in MLB, and now he stands to profit," he added.
Rymer then predicted Kikuchi would sign a three-year, $45 million contract with the Mets this offseason.
Time will tell whether New York decides to pursue Kikuchi. But if they are looking for cheaper starting pitchers than free agent aces like Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes (perhaps in order to free up payroll for the pursuit of Juan Soto), Kikuchi could make a lot of sense.