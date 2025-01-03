Mets Listed as a Frontrunner to Sign Roki Sasaki
Despite there still being a few proven MLB superstars on the free agency market this offseason, the free agent that's arguably the most sought-after is 23-year-old Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki — who has never pitched an MLB inning.
The New York Mets have made it clear that they are interested in Sasaki (who is expected to make his free agency decision anywhere between January 15-23), and they seem to have a few clear reasons why they should be considered one of the most likely teams to acquire him.
And The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal conveyed that the Mets are indeed among the frontrunners in the Sasaki sweepstakes during his January 3 appearance on Foul Territory TV.
"As far as where we are now, yes there are teams that have been identified as the leaders, the ones that have met with Sasaki," Rosenthal said. "And then there are teams that seemingly want to get a place at the table and have been unable to. The Red Sox and the Phillies come to mind there.
"I don't know where this is going, I don't know where he is going to end up. Anyone who tells you otherwise is kidding themselves," Rosenthal continued.
"But it certainly seems like the teams that we've heard mentioned — the Dodgers, the Mets, the Yankees, the Padres, the Rangers, and some others — those are the obvious front-runners based on simply the fact that they have met with Sasaki and other teams have not."
So while the Mets being considered among the frontrunners at this doesn't mean much, it certainly puts them in a better position to sign Sasaki than, say, the Red Sox and the Phillies.