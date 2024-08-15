Mets Make a Decision to Stall Struggling Reliever’s Rehab Assignment
The New York Mets will have to wait an extra few days for a better update on the rehab status of right-handed relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Reid-Foley will not pitch in a game over the next few days during his press conference Wednesday, as the Mets continue monitoring and evaluating the status of his pitching shoulder injury. The Mets placed Reid-Foley on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder impingement back on June 22 (retroactive to June 20).
Reid-Foley was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on August 7 following a three-day stint with Single-A Brooklyn and seven-day stint with Double-A Binghamton. In six minor-league games, the 28-year old who turns 29 at the end of this month (August 30) has struggled mightily in live-game action, allowing eight walks in 4.2 innings during this stretch.
For now, the return of Reid-Foley is placed on pause. Prior to sustaining the injury, he was one of the most effective options out of the Mets bullpen in 2024. In 23 appearances this season, Reid-Foley went 1-2 with a 1.66 ERA, 25 strikeouts, allowing 14 walks across 21.2 innings.
Mendoza also noted Reid-Foley’s velocity has not quite returned to pre-injury levels. The reliever was consistently approaching 95 miles-per-hour (94.9) with New York, but maxing out at just 92-93 mph since his minor league assignment started on July 28.
Based on his production, Reid-Foley is certainly a bargain, however the Mets don’t have too much time for a wait-and-see approach. General Manager David Stearns will have until August 27 (30 days from the start of assignment) to reach a final decision on the former second-round pick – 49th overall selection of the Toronto Blue Jays – in the 2014 Major League Draft.
Reid-Foley looked like a mainstay for Stearns and the Mets pitching staff beyond 2024. He has a salary figure of $772,000 for 2024 and is under team control (arbitration eligible) through 2027. Hopefully the news is offset by the return of RHP Reed Garrett, who was recently activated from the 15-day IL (right elbow inflammation) on August 10.
New York’s postseason push remains affected by his absence. The Mets (62-58) soundly defeated the Oakland Athletics, 9-1, Wednesday at Citi Field, and are now 1.5 games behind their division-rival Atlanta Braves (63-56) for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the National League.